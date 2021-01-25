'Grey's Anatomy' Return Pushed Back

It's going to be a slightly longer wait to find out Meredith Grey's fate.

Grey's Anatomy, which is currently on its usual months-long hiatus, will resume its 17th season one week later than initially planned. Instead of returning March 4, the medical drama will now be back on Thursday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, ABC announced Monday.

Additionally, the Grey's firefighter spinoff, Station 19, will continue season 4 that same day at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the return of A Million Little Things. The latter will then move to Wednesdays starting April 7.

The delayed Grey's return comes with an emotional and dramatic cliffhanger in the fall finale with Meredith's continued battle with the coronavirus. Though it appeared she was on the mend, her health quickly deteriorated to the point where her mortality came into question.

"No one can predict how the disease will go in a healthy person or an older person. There's no consistency to it. And Meredith Grey is as a young, healthy person, healthy doctor. The fact that it's gotten this far, it's super scary for all of us, as fans and also people living with this. There's an urgency because it's COVID," executive producer Meg Marinis tells ET.

Meanwhile, Station 19 will be without its challenges when it returns with two Black members of the firehouse getting arrested during a tense confrontation with police officers.

"I had conflicting feelings about it," actress Barrett Doss tells ET. "I was thrilled that we're beginning a discussion on our show about social justice and police brutality and the issues that Black people are dealing with in our country, women and girls, and of course, violence against men by the hands of the police. It's a very serious topic and I'm glad we're tackling it and beginning the conversation on our show about social justice. But of course, it's also very painful."

Katey Sagal's new Erin Brockovich-inspired drama, Rebel, created by Grey's and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff, will premiere Thursday, April 8 and take the 10 p.m. ET/PT time slot.

Below are ABC's spring premiere dates.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

8:00-9:00 p.m. Station 19 (new return date)

9:00-10:01 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (new return date)

10:01-11:00 p.m. A Million Little Things (new return date)

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

8:00-9:00 p.m. Pooch Perfect (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

8:30-9:00 p.m. Home Economics (series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. A Million Little Things (new day)

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

10:01-11:00 p.m. Rebel (series premiere)

