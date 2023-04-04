'Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack Dish on Jo and Link's Romantic Future (Exclusive)

Will they or wont' they?! That's the question Grey's Anatomy fans have been asking for years now as to whether Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack's characters -- Jo Wilson and Atticus "Link" Lincoln -- will finally ditch the friendzone and become romantic.

And while speaking with ET's Deidre Behar on Sunday at PaleyFest at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the actors shared what the future might hold for the two potential lovebirds. Fans will remember in the season 18 episode titled "I'll Cover You," Jo confessed to Link that she fell in love with him. But while they've yet to cross the line -- all for the sake of protecting their friendship -- it sure seems something's brewing.

"I feel like they're leaning into each other in a deeper friendship way than they have before," Luddington tells ET. "And I feel like they are each other's person, whether it gets romantic or not."

That right there -- "Each other's person whether it gets romantic or not" -- will be a tough pill to swallow for fans of the long-running medical drama, who have been wanting to see these two explore a relationship. But Luddington and Carmack seem to hint that, for now, their friendship's too strong a bond to jeopardize.

"They've been there for each other for many, many years," Carmack explains. "And they continue to be there for each other. Even with this 'Where are we?' kind of place that they're living in. I think they'll always be there for each other, whether or not they make it across the finish line as a romance. That's a question for a few more episodes."

The good news is that there will be more Grey's Anatomy, which last month was officially renewed for its landmark 20th season. The show will extend its record as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, a milestone it reached in 2019.

"People think that we're not gonna be surprised," said Luddington about the season 20 renewal. "It's always surprising. We don't take it for granted."