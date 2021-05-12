Grimes Says She Was Hospitalized for a Panic Attack Following Elon Musk's 'Saturday Night Live' Appearance

Grimes is opening up about a scary experience she had following her boyfriend, Elon Musk's, hosting appearance on last weekend's Saturday Night Live. The 33-year-old musician, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share that she had been hospitalized for a panic attack following the show.

"Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday," Grimes captioned a photo of herself with the show's musical guest, Miley Cyrus.

The new mom did not give a cause behind her panic attack but called it "quite scary," adding, "I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy 😑😑😑."

She went on to praise Cyrus, writing, "Wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill!"

Grimes, who made a cameo in a SNL sketch dressed as Nintendo character Princess Peach, also touched on Musk's hosting gig, adding, "So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as Princess Peach and so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it."

Cyrus previously shared the same photos with Grimes dressed in her Princess Peach costume, writing, "She’s not a princess. She’s a queen. @grimes 👽 🍑 🚀."