'Grown-ish' Renewed for Fifth Season With 'Black-ish' Star Marcus Scribner Joining the Cast

We're right in the middle of our favorite Cal U crew gearing up to graduate from their beloved school on the current season of Grown-ish, and Freeform has officially renewed the Emmy-nominated series for a fifth season!

Along with the renewal news, the network announced that black-ish star Marcus Scribner will join his TV sister, Yara Shahidi, on the spinoff, reprising his role as Andre Johnson Jr. as he embarks on his own journey to being "grown."

Scribner has portrayed the eldest Johnson son throughout the show's seven-season run, which will wrap with the currently airing final season. During his time on the series, Scribner has starred alongside an all-star cast, including Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, who play his parents, Andre and Rainbow Johnson, and Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis, who play his grandparents. Additionally, other family members are played by Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, and Berlin and August Gross.

The Grown-ish Instagram page celebrated the renewal and Scriber's casting reveal on its account, sharing a photo of the actor holding up a script and welcoming him to the series, writing, "Welcome to cal u, junior. @marcusscribner is joining the cast of #grownish in season 5!"

Freeform also announced that award-winning playwright and producer Zakiyyah Alexander and Black-ish executive producer and showrunner Courtney Lilly will come on board as co-showrunners for the show's fifth season.

When Scribner spoke with ET last month, he shared that he hopes fans will remember Black-ish for years to come.

"I feel like for me, shows like Everybody Hates Chris, Bernie Mac, I would see reflections of myself on TV," he said while serving as guest host. "And I hope they can take that away and remember fondly, 'Oh, I love Jr. and I love growing up with this family.' I hope they were a part and that was our goal."

“It was an amazing experience,” he said about growing up onscreen. “When you’re surrounded with legends, you’re gonna learn everything from that.”

During its run, the cast has won numerous awards, had two spinoffs, and brought representation to primetime television that has rarely been seen before.

For Scribner, the level of success is beyond his wildest dreams. "I knew it was great," he said. "But I don't think I knew we would take it this far."

The final season of Black-ish returns with new episodes on Tuesday, March 22, on ABC, and all seasons are available to stream on Hulu. Grown-ish air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform, and the next day on Hulu.