Gwen Stefani 'Melts' Looking Back on This Date With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is feeling sentimental. The "Hollaback Girl" singer is ringing in her 53rd birthday on Monday with an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about some of her more recent show-stopping red carpet looks.

Among them: the unforgettable red, semi-sheer Yanina Couture gown she donned for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2016. For Gwen, the night itself was unforgettable for an entirely different reason.

"That was my first public date with Blake Shelton, actually," she gushed while looking at a photo from the event, noting that her now-husband "never does red carpets."

"Always that, like, melts me when I see it because it's like such a moment for me," she says. "A good one."

The couple, who met and began dating while working together on The Voice, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Hubert Boesl

Among the other standout fashion moments Gwen is reliving is the 2022 Met Gala, where she donned a neon green gown by Vera Wang -- and had to work through a last-minute glam emergency.

"That was one of those crazy moments where I was going to have a makeup artist do my makeup and her mom had an emergency, she had to leave," Gwen recalls. "Luckily, I had my makeup bag and did my own makeup that night."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gwen and Blake are back together on screen for the current season of The Voice, where they're joined in the competition by John Legend and newcomer Camila Cabello. In a recent episode, Gwen joked about thinking her husband's southern accent was part of his schtick.

"Has his accent rubbed off on you?" Camila asked Gwen during one of the Blind Auditions. "I feel like it's gonna rub off on me a little. I'm kinda scared."

While Gwen seemed skeptical that she's gone country -- even though she did tell a contestant on Monday's show that she's now an honorary Oklahoman -- she did admit with a laugh that, "I used to be like, 'When are you going to stop talking like that?'"

"[I thought], like, that's so fake," she joked of her husband's twang, before doing a pitch-perfect impression. "But then, it's actually his real voice! I kinda got used to it."