Gwen Stefani Shares Video of Moment She Found Her Wedding Dress

Gwen Stefani is remembering her wedding day preparations! On Wednesday, the “Sweet Escape” singer posted a carousel of videos from her wedding dress fitting, which were in lead-up to her and Blake Shelton's nuptials.

"One year ago today I tried on wedding dresses to marry @blakeshelton 🙏🏻🥰gx,” she captioned the videos.

“This is insane, here we are,” the 52-year-old singer says in the first video of her panning the camera down to show the full dress and her team making sure it’s fitting perfectly. “The second dress we tried on we were like, ‘That’s the one.'"

In the following videos Stefani shows off the beautiful dress as she sits on a couch and kicks her legs up, showing off her cowboy boots. In another, Stefani walks around the showroom, putting the full dress and cowboy boots on display for the camera.

For her wedding day, Stefani had not one, but two, custom dresses by Vera Wang. During her nuptials, the “Hollaback Girl” singer wore a silk georgette gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and fitting bodice. Tapping into the songstress' personality was the high-low tulle skirt. Stefani’s veil had hand-embroidered names of her three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, as well as her and Shelton’s names.

For her second look, Stefani wore a custom tulle strapless mini dress by the designer which also honored her sons, with three baby love birds stitched on the dress.

The newlywed has been reflective about her time with her husband since saying "I do" in July. Stefani recently shared a video from her wedding day featuring her husband and son. The GXVE Beauty founder also shared a video of her preserved wedding dresses.

Earlier this month, Stefani also reflected on her Oklahoma nuptials and first year of marriage to Shelton. “Not just the wedding, the marriage is so, so fun. I’m so into it,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “And I feel very blessed. [Blake is] my best friend. He’s so much fun.”