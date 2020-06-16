Gwen Stefani to Return for 'The Voice' Season 19

She's back! Gwen Stefani is set to return as a coach on season 19 of The Voice, reuniting her with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in the red chairs when the NBC singing competition show returns sometime this fall.

Stefani takes over the spot being vacated by Nick Jonas. The No Doubt singer last appeared as a full-time coach in season 17 and has previously served as a coach in seasons 7, 9 and 12. She popped in as a mentor in seasons 8 and 10.

In the recent season 18 finale, Stefani and her beau, Shelton, who are sheltering together amid the coronavirus pandemic, performed their duet, "Nobody But You," virtually from Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Last September, Stefani opened up to ET about juggling the demands of The Voice and her Las Vegas residency, Just a Girl.

"I didn't expect to be doing [the Vegas show] and The Voice at the same time. I just feel like I'm alive in a way I've never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot," Stefani told ET at The Voice press junket. "And school started too. I got a baby in kindergarten now and that was devastating. But he's so excited and he's doing so well. I got junior high… God gave me all three boys. I've always been surrounded by boys."

Even though Stefani wasn't a regular presence on the recent season of The Voice, Shelton couldn't help but keep her spirit alive, cracking jokes about her absence. Clarkson teased Shelton that he and Stefani could team up on a "red love seat" next season. With Stefani back on The Voice, maybe that's not too far-fetched of an idea.

The Voice returns this fall on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

