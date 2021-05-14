Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Lookalike Daughter Apple's 17th Birthday With Stunning Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her "sweetest girl" Apple Martin's 17th birthday.

The Goop founder posted a stunning photo of her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, to celebrate her turning a year older on Friday. In the pic, the teenager is seen beach side.

"Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl... YOU ARE MY LIFE! You make me belly laugh every day. You are brilliant and hardworking," Paltrow wrote. "You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much. I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age."

Paltrow added that her daughter is "so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can’t believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel."

Last month, Apple starred in a TikTok video for her mom's company in which she described what she believes her mom does every morning.

"So first my mom drinks her Goopglow Superpowder and she eats nothing except for dates and almond butter. So she will have that," Apple joking says. "I suppose the Goopglow is a part of her cleanse, which she's been on since the day I was born, apparently."

All the while, Paltrow -- who also has 15-year-old son Moses -- makes a drink, applies products to her face and works on her laptop.

Back in March, Paltrow shared a sweet handwritten note she received from Apple after having a stressful day.

"I love you. I'm sorry you're having a stressful day," a Post-It reads with a small hand-drawn heart.

