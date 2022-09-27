Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude for Her 50th Birthday in Stunning Photoshoot

A golden goddess. Gwyneth Paltrow is ringing in a milestone in her birthday suit.

The Oscar winner and Goop founder commemorated turning 50 by posing nude for a photoshoot -- released by her lifestyle company -- which was inspired, in part, by the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger.

Baring her gold paint-covered skin in the series of snapshots, Paltrow flaunts her fit physique in a classy and sophisticated spread that effortlessly captures the fun, fearless and fantastical elements of her personality.

"All I know is that they’re painting me gold and that I have to be naked," Paltrow wrote about her experience in an article for Goop. "I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing. It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun."

Paltrow, who rang in her birthday on Tuesday, recently reflected on the milestone in an editorial on Goop, sharing, "On September 27, I’ll turn 50. As I sit here contemplating this idea in the late summer morning, no moisture in the air, breeze moving only the tops of the trees, I strangely have no sense of time passed. I am as connected to this feeling of longing, of promise—promise of the fall, of something ebbing—as I was 30 years ago."

Andrew Yee

Andrew Yee

Andrew Yee

Andrew Yee

"I understand on some level that life is linear, that I have lived x number of days thus far and I have more in the basket under my arm than I do in the field before me," she continued, "But there is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change. It is the essence of the essence. It seems to be getting sweeter."

