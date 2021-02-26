Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's Struggling to Lose the Weight She Gained in Quarantine

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about how the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent quarantining has affected her body.

"COVID happened and I didn't do my eating plan," the 48-year-old Goop founder shared on The Art of Being Well podcast with Dr. Will Cole. "I was just having alcohol and pasta all the time. And then I sort of hit an eating wall."

Paltrow added that she's not been able to drop the pounds the way she used to in her youth.

"The snap-back that I used to have, if I gained some weight and I wasn't happy, I could quickly eat really well for a couple days, exercise a lot, and it would all be gone," she shared. "And that was not happening over the past year."

She attributed this to both her age and to the fact that she tested positive for coronavirus last year.

"I've noticed over the last couple of years that my metabolism has slowed down. I know a lot of that is perimenopause," she said, noting that she's at the age when women traditionally experience menopause. "I'm 48 years old and women tend to lose up to 30 percent of their metabolic speed once they enter into this phase of life. So I know some of it is that. Some of it is because I got COVID."

The mother of two and cookbook author added that she's since lost 11 pounds after saying she gained "a lot of weight" over the past year of the pandemic.

Prior to this podcast interview, Paltrow opened up in a post for Goop about contracting the coronavirus "early on" in the pandemic.

"I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-term fatigue and brain fog," Paltrow wrote. "In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual."