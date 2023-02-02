Gwyneth Paltrow Shares What She Was Wearing When Husband Brad Falchuk Proposed in Italy

Gwyneth Paltrow is holding on to a special piece of clothing. In a new video released by Goop, the 50-year-old actress goes through a storage unit that holds some of her most iconic looks. In the video, Paltrow stumbles across the floral-print Gucci dress she was wearing when her husband, Brad Falchuk, proposed to her.

"This is the dress I was wearing when Brad proposed to me actually," the Avengers actress says as she holds the dress up for the camera. "We were in Italy, we climbed up a roof deck thing and he surprised me."

Paltrow and Falchuk got married in 2018, following a two-year engagement.

The designer dress isn't the only piece she's kept from one of her high-profile relationships.

In the video, the Goop founder pulls out a Calvin Klein shirt dress that she wore in 1996 while walking the carpet for the Pallbearer premiere with Brad Pitt.

Paltrow’s wardrobe also includes dresses from various Met Galas, the iconic red Gucci suit from the MTV Video Music Awards and pieces she wore to the Academy Awards.

Getting sentimental, the actress revealed the reason why she has held on to those things.

"I pull things from this closet once in a while," Paltrow says. "It’s really if I want something special, or I’m saving for myself or if things come back in style or for Apple. I’ve saved a lot of shoes for Apple."

Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter is already proving that she has her mother’s style gene. Last month, the 18-year-old made a stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week at the Chanel Haute Couture spring-summer 2023 show.

The Oscar winner's firstborn was the epitome of chic in a black-and-white plaid mini dress topped with a matching plaid jacket, complete with a pair of black loafers and black Chanel purse.