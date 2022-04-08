'Hacks' Cast and Crew Tease Hilarious, Guest Star-Filled Season 2 (Exclusive)

As the anticipation builds for Hacks season 2, the HBO Max series premiered the first two episodes during PaleyFest LA 2022, where much of the cast and crew, including star Jean Smart, were in attendance and spoke to ET’s Denny Directo about what’s to come from the Emmy-winning series.

“I think it’s going to be every bit as good as season one if not better, because second seasons are always scary,” Smart said. “Especially if you’re a big hit the first season, everybody’s going, ‘OK, just show me.'"

And that they plan to do as season 2 picks up after legendary comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) performed her last Las Vegas show and heads out on the road with her young mentee and writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) as the two continue workshopping her new standup act.

In addition to Smart and Einbinder, the returning cast includes fellow Emmy acting nominees, Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Deborah’s COO Marcus and Jane Adams as Ava’s mother Nina, as well as co-creator and co-showrunner Paul W. Downs as Deborah and Ava’s manager Jimmy. (Downs also writes and executive produces the series alongside co-creators and co-showrunners Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky.)

When it comes to Jimmy in particular, “it gets harder and harder,” Downs shared, joking that “we really wanted to show what it’s like for a white man. It’s thought out there.”

The rest of the ensemble includes Christopher McDonald as casino owner Marty Ghilain, Kaitlin Olson as Deborah’s daughter DJ, Poppy Liu as Kiki, Rose Abdoo as Josefina, Mark Indelicato as Damien, Meg Stalter as Kayla, Angela E. Gibbs as Marcus’ mother Robin, Johnny Sibilly as Wilson, and Lorenza Izzo as Ruby.

“I just cannot wait for everyone to see the second season,” Indelicato said, teasing that “we had amazing guest stars this season. It’s absolutely wild.”

Among those appearing on season 2 are Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Margaret Cho.

“This season, you know, we’re on tour. We’re on a bus. So, we were in very close quarters a lot of the time. And again, like not even just in proximity, to get to work with amazing legends is incredible,” Indelicato continued.

“Oh my God. Wait ‘til you see wait [them],” Smart gushed, adding that they had “so much fun.”