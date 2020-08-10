Hailee Steinfeld's 'Dickinson' Sets Return for 'Wild' Season 2: Watch the Teaser

Hailee Steinfeld’s Dickinson has announced its return in a big way. Not only has the coming-of-age Apple TV+ original about poet Emily Dickinson shared a January premiere date and teaser trailer for season 2, but it’s also been renewed for a third season.

Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith and starring Steinfeld as the titular teenage writer, the new season will see the notoriously private Dickinson thrust into the public eye as she figures out how to navigate life in the spotlight.

“Oh great spirit, should I seek fame?” Dickinson asks in the teaser as she and her friends conduct a seance from her home.

Steinfeld, who executive produces, told ET earlier this year that when the series comes back, time will have passed following the end of season 1. “We just went in on season 2,” the actress said, teasing that the new season is “pretty wild. There’s a lot of twists and turns. There’s a lot of unexpected [moments].”

In addition to the return of Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wiz Khalifa as Death, season 2 will introduce several new members to its “amazing cast,” Steinfeld teased. Among them are Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmstead, Ayo Edebiri as Hattie and Will Pullen as Nobody.

They join the previously announced Finn Jones as newspaper editor Samuel Bowles and Pico Alexander as Henry “Ship” Shipley, an Amherst College dropout who boards with the Dickinson family.

Dickinson season 2 premieres Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 on Apple TV+.