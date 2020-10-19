Hailey Bieber Gets New Ring Finger Tattoo in Honor of Husband Justin

Mrs. Bieber! Hailey Bieber decided to get a permanent tribute to her husband, Justin Bieber, over the weekend. The 23-year-old model visited celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K for two pieces of delicate ink.

The first is a thin "J" next to a star inked on her ring finger. She also got the word "beleza" tattooed in thin script down the side of her neck.

"J✨is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese’ It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber 💚 ✨🙏🏻✨💚 #haileybieber #justinbieber #mrktattoo," Mr. K captioned the black-and-white photos of Hailey's new body art.

In September, the couple celebrated the first anniversary of their second wedding ceremony, which was held in South Carolina. They previously celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary of their courthouse ceremony.

Hailey's a big fan of neck and finger tattoos. In August 2019, she shared a shot of multiple intricate tiny finger tattoos on her right hand done by Dr. Woo, including a scripted "B."

Then in September 2019, Hailey had Dr. Woo ink the word "Lover" in script down the opposite side of her neck.

The couple previously got matching ink courtesy of celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang.

For more celebrity ink, watch the clip below.