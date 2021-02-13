Halle Berry Says She Walked Around Naked All During Her Pregnancy

Halle Berry is sharing some insight into her pregnancies. The actress and her best friend, fashion stylist and creative director, Lindsay Flores talked about the ups and downs of motherhood and pregnancy during the latest episode of their Instagram show, Bad & Booshy.

The video begins with Flores poking fun at Berry for her glowing pregnancies. Berry is mother to two kids; daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 7.

“I felt sexy every single day of every single one of my two pregnancies,” Berry marveled. "I was walking around naked, I was like, ‘Bam! Look at this. Oh, look at this.'"

Meanwhile, Flores replied, "I got none of those things…I was fat, I was sick, my back hurt, my butt hurt, ugh the migraines…"

The two then got descriptive and shared NSFW memories of what they experienced while pregnant. There's even a moment, as they are having a laugh, when Berry's top accidentally falls and she has, as she calls it, a "Janet Jackson moment."

Their last Bad & Booshy episode dropped earlier this month, where the two gal pals answered: "Just how drunk have you gotten together?" Watch the episode below.

Expect more from Berry and Flores, as there will be five additional episodes dropping Thursdays.

