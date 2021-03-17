Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Nahla on Her 13th Birthday

Happy birthday, Nahla! Halle Berry's daughter is officially a teenager, and the actress couldn't help but celebrate on social media.

Berry took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark the occasion with a rare photo of herself with Nahla. The apparent throwback pic shows the mother-daughter duo smiling wide in a heartwarming moment.

"No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that," Berry wrote. "Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo 💜."

Fans took to the comments to send well wishes to the birthday girl.

Nahla's dad is model Gabriel Aubry, whom Berry dated from 2005 until 2010. The Oscar winner is also mom to 7-year-old son Maceo, whose dad is French actor Olivier Martinez.

Berry -- who is now dating musician Van Hunt -- opened up to ET last April about the challenges of trying to get her kids to focus while homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Calling the experience a "nightmare," the Oscar winner said she was trying to stay positive about her time at home with Maceo and Nahla.

"It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare," Berry confessed. "This is like a wash of a semester; they're really just not learning anything and it's hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there's 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there's 25 other ones doing it."

"At home, there's not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realize they're at home but yet they're at school, it's really been a challenge," she continued. "But I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them. We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school. When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining."

