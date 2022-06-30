'Halloweentown II' Co-Stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Are Engaged

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are engaged! The Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge stars shared the news on Thursday on Instagram.

“Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée? ☺️💍❤️ #isaidyes,” the 37-year-old actress shared next to a photo of her and Kountz smiling for the camera, while she flashes her ring.

Kountz shared the new on his respective Instagram account, with a video montage of pictures of him and his new fiancée. “She said yes‼️❤️ 💍,” the 43-year-old actor wrote. “Gunna love you forever @officialkjb.”

Brown took to the comments to put her love on display. “Love you baby ❤️,” she wrote.

Brown and Kountz’s engagement news was met with excitement from their famous friends and followers.

“We’re so happy for you!!!!!” Lacey Chabert wrote. “Awwww!! Congratulations and so much love!! ❤️,” Melanie Lynsky added.

“AHHHHH YAYYYYY SO HAPPY FOR YOUUUU ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Isabella Blake-Thomas added.

Brown and Kountz met on the set of Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge. In the Disney Channel original movie that premiered in 2001, the pair played enemies.

Last year, Brown, who made various sketches with Kountz for her YouTube channel, gave her TikTok followers a little backstory on their love.

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018.

“So, we first met, 20 years ago filming a movie together, where our characters flirted a little bit in the beginning but then I found out that he was my family's arch nemesis and basically hated him, for the rest of the movie,” she told the camera as scenes from Halloweentown II flashed at the bottom of the video.

“In real life, we had no romantic feelings for each other at all while we were working together and then didn’t see or talk to each other for, like, at least a good 10 years or so," she added. "Then reconnected a few years ago to film some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel and unexpectedly fell in love. So it’s funny how life surprises you sometimes.”