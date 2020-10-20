Halsey Shaves Her Head 'Just in Time for Beanie Weather'

Halsey has shaved her head and is looking amazing with her daring new 'do.

On Monday, the 26-year-old singer shared a TikTok of her rocking long hair, then dramatically flipping it to reveal her new buzz cut. She then shared a glowing photo of her new look.

"Just in time 4 beanie weather 😃," she wrote.

"I love be bald," she also tweeted.

Of course, Halsey has been known to dramatically change up her looks, including at the American Music Awards in November, when she rocked bleached brows. In December, she showed off her natural hair on Instagram.