'Hamilton' Full Production With Original Broadway Cast to Stream on Disney Plus

Are you willing to wait for it? Hamilton fans might not be able to see the musical production live on Broadway right now, but at least they can stream it. The Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning musical is coming to Disney+, Bob Iger, Disney executive chairman, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical's star and creator, announced on Tuesday's Good Morning America.

The previously-made recording of the hit musical's original cast will be streaming on the Disney platform in honor of July 4th weekend.

"I can't say enough about what an incredible job Tommy Kail, our director, has done with the movie," Miranda said on GMA of his longtime collaborator. "He's basically given everyone at home the best seat in the house. It's a thrilling experience. He really threads the needle between these cinematic close ups and winding out and seeing the show from the center aisle of the Richard Rodgers Theater, so I can't wait for you all to see it."

Miranda also revealed that the original cast filmed the movie in June 2016 the week before the principal cast, including himself, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr. and more left.

"It just captures that moment in time so beautifully," he said. "Watching it brings me right back there with that incredibly, once-in-a-lifetime company."

This comes as an exciting update to fans as Miranda had previously announced back in February, prior to the coronavirus outbreak, that the production would be coming to theaters on Oct. 15, 2021.

"I'm very proud of 2016 us, because we had the foresight to film the show with the original company before the principals started leaving, so we've got the snapshot," Miranda told ET's Kevin Frazier at the 2020 Oscars. "So, if you've got that friend that brags, 'I saw it with the original cast in 2016,' that brag is only valid for another year and a half before the world sees that company."

Miranda already postponed the release of the movie adaptation of his hit musical, In the Heights, which was set to come out this summer.

