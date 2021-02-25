'Handmaid's Tale' Star O-T Fagbenle to Play Barack Obama in Showtime's 'The First Lady'

The First Lady has found its Barack Obama. O-T Fagbenle will play the 44th president in Showtime's upcoming series, ET confirms. The Handmaid's Tale actor will star alongside Viola Davis, who's been cast as Michelle Obama.

The network describes the series, which will be directed and executive produced by Susanne Bier, as "a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House."

"In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America's charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies," the network says. "This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through an enlightening intimacy."

In addition to Davis and Fagbenle, who will also appear in the upcoming film Black Widow, The First Lady will star Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

The cast also includes Aaron Eckhart, Judy Greer, Jayme Lawson, Kristine Froseth and Rhys Wakefield.

When ET spoke with Davis about her role in the project, which she's also executive producing, the actress admitted that she's "a little scared" to play Michelle Obama, whom she described as "awesome in every way."

"She's smart. She's confident. She's articulate. She believes in sisterhood," Davis said of Barack Obama's wife. "... I wanna honor her. I wanna honor her with this portrayal because that's what drama is. That's what we do as actors, we want to honor the human being. We don't want to give a portrayal that isn't easy for people to swallow."