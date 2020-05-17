Hannah Brown Apologizes After Singing the N-Word on Instagram Live

Hannah Brown has issued an apology after singing the N-word on an Instagram Live on Saturday night.

The former Bachelorette took to her Instagram Story on Sunday afternoon to apologize to fans for her "unacceptable language," saying there is "no excuse" for her use of the word.

"I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all," Brown wrote. "I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."

Brown used the word while seemingly trying to remember the lyrics to DaBaby's "Rockstar" on Saturday. She stopped herself when she got to the word, but then continued with the song.

Brown later addressed her use of the word after fans called her out in the comments. "I did? I'm so sorry... No, I was singing... I'm so sorry... I don't think... Maybe I did," she said, but then suggests maybe it was her brother, Patrick, who sang the word.

Brown giggled as a friend tried to convince her she didn't say the N-word. "I really don't think I said that word, I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like, 'Oh god," Brown continued. "I'd never use that word. I've never called anybody that."

"We don't say that word.... So, you know what, I'm going to stay here, and y'all can think I said whatever I did or think I'm something I'm not, but I'm not that," the former pageant queen told her followers. "Look, people are going to want to think whatever they want to think of me, get mad at me, whatever. And even if I did accidentally say it, I'm very sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking."

Fans weren't the only ones to call out Brown's use of the racial slur. Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez addressed the controversy on her Instagram Story.

"How are people still gonna defend CELEBS with access to SOOO much privilege, knowledge, and education saying the N-word...even if it's 'just the lyrics to a song'...especially when that person had the wherewithal to skip over the F-word lyrics first," Martinez wrote.

"We've GOT to hold people accountable to do better otherwise we're continuing to prioritize the feelings of white people (and someone we 'stan') over ending our country's loooong history of casual racism and flippant anti-blackness," she added.

Martinez concluded, "So no, it's not cool to just sing it along the lyrics of a song. especially not ON YOUR PLATFORM WITH MILLIONS OF FOLLOWERS?!! smh. it's 2020. at least make a legitimate apology and acknowledge your behavior."

