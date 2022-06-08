Harrison Wagner's Brother Peter Pays Tribute After His Death

Peter Wagner is remembering his late brother, Harrison Wagner, with a heartfelt collection of family photos. Harrison -- the youngest son of General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina Wagner -- died in Los Angeles on Monday at the age of 27.

Peter, 31, honored his little brother with a slideshow featuring snapshots from different points in their childhood, including time spent hanging out together on set and playing mini-golf, among many other emotionally resonant photos.

"Always with you," Peter captioned the slideshow post.

According to a report filed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Harrison died in a parking lot. His manner and cause of death have yet to be determined, per the report. An autopsy has been scheduled and an investigator has been assigned to Harrison's case, the report confirmed.

In his final Instagram post, which he shared on May 22, Harrison sat on a bench, looking into the distance contemplatively and wearing headphones in his ears.

"Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts. 🤔," he captioned the shot.

His previous post, from May 19, included photos of him and his brother hanging out together with their mom.

"The Ranch Family ⛰" Harrison captioned the post.

Jack and Kristina tied the knot in 1993 and got divorced in 2006.