'Harry Potter's Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, J.K. Rowling and More Pay Tribute

Robbie Coltrane's death has triggered an outpour of tributes from his colleagues in Hollywood. The actor, who died at 72 on Friday, became a household name for his portrayal as Rubeus Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter films. Following the news of his death, he is being remembered for his kindness and incredible talent.

In a statement to ET, Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, paid homage to Coltrane with touching tribute, counting himself "incredibly lucky" to have gotten to not only meet the Scottish actor but also worked with him.

"Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up," Radcliffe said in the statement. "I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

Emma Watson / Instagram

Emma Watson took to Instagram and shared a photo of her and Coltrane in her Story and paid a lovely tribute to her late co-star.

"Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult," she wrote in part. "His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant - he could fill ANY space with his brilliance."

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling took to Twitter and posted a photo of them together appearing to have dinner. In the photo, they're dressed to the nines, and Coltrane's using both of his hands to hold hers with a tight grip.

"I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again," she tweeted. "He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

Matthew Lewis, who portrayed Neville Longbotom, tweeted following the news.

Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier. He didn’t give a fuck and it always made you smile. A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times x — 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) October 14, 2022

Check out more of the tributes to Coltrane below:

I hope it’s OK to spout memories: I used to ride with Robbie Coltrane between Manchester and London in his sort-of-restored MGA. I’d roll him cigarettes while he discoursed on the ways of the world, and I don’t think I’ve ever laughed or learned so much in my life. — Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) October 14, 2022

Robbie Coltrane’s passing is a tragic loss to the world. He was an exceptional actor whose talent knew no bounds. He was beloved to Bond audiences as Valentin Zukovsky in GOLDENEYE and THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH as well as to millions who saw him in his multitude of roles. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/hrEXPMN8UJ — James Bond (@007) October 14, 2022

I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said "Enjoy it, you'll be great". Thank you for that x — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) October 14, 2022

We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/CCofb6BMo6 — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) October 14, 2022

I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 14, 2022

This clip of Robbie Coltrane in the Harry Potter reunion was really impactful. Even more, now. ❤️pic.twitter.com/JwhCNq1Gec — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 14, 2022

Rest In Peace, Robbie Coltrane. Thanks for sticking up for JKR, for all your great roles, for that EPIC walk into the raging sea for The Comic Strip. pic.twitter.com/uRms8U98V9 — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) October 14, 2022

Very sad news. He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama. I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker.

Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend - you will be hugely missed. RIP https://t.co/z9OCf4c83p — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 14, 2022