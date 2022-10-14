'Harry Potter's Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, J.K. Rowling and More Pay Tribute

Robbie Coltrane's death has triggered an outpour of tributes from his colleagues in Hollywood. The actor, who died at 72 on Friday, became a household name for his portrayal as Rubeus Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter films. Following the news of his death, he is being remembered for his kindness and incredible talent.
In a statement to ET, Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, paid homage to Coltrane with touching tribute, counting himself "incredibly lucky" to have gotten to not only meet the Scottish actor but also worked with him.
"Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up," Radcliffe said in the statement. "I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."
Emma Watson took to Instagram and shared a photo of her and Coltrane in her Story and paid a lovely tribute to her late co-star.
"Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult," she wrote in part. "His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant - he could fill ANY space with his brilliance."
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling took to Twitter and posted a photo of them together appearing to have dinner. In the photo, they're dressed to the nines, and Coltrane's using both of his hands to hold hers with a tight grip.
"I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again," she tweeted. "He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."
Matthew Lewis, who portrayed Neville Longbotom, tweeted following the news.
"Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier. He didn’t give a fuck and it always made you smile. A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times x."
Check out more of the tributes to Coltrane below:
RELATED CONTENT: