Harry Styles Debuts 'Watermelon Sugar' Music Video 'Dedicated to Touching'

Just like the rest of us, Harry Styles seems to be missing what life was like before the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old singer released the official music video for "Watermelon Sugar," off his Fine Line album, on Monday, reminding us of the days when we were allowed to get close, and freely hang out at the beach with friends and loved ones.

"This video is dedicated to touching," reads text over the Bradley & Pablo-directed project, which was shot in Malibu, California, in January.

Though Styles is clearly living his best life throughout the video -- soaking up the sun and eating watermelon while surrounded by bikini-clad ladies -- he encouraged his fans on social media to continue practicing safe social distancing to prevent further spread of COVID-19 right now.

"DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME," he wrote on Instagram. "Practice social distancing. Watermelon Sugar Video Out Now."

Watch the feel-good video below:

In addition to his own music, Styles has also been making headlines for his phenomenal covers. Back in December, the former One Direction heartthrob jammed out to Lizzo's "Juice" for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge.

The two surprised fans one month later, by performing "Juice" together onstage at the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series in Miami, Florida.

Then, in February, Lizzo stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and covered Styles' "Adore You," complete with an epic flute interlude. Hear more from this dyamic duo in the video below!