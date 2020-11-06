Hayden Panettiere Shares Rare Photos of 5-Year-Old Daughter After Rejoining Instagram

Hayden Panettiere is welcoming fans back into her life on social media. The 30-year-old actress returned to Instagram this week, writing, "Hello everyone! Finally posting publicly. Hope everyone is staying healthy and safe 🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿."

In her new public posts, Panettiere is sharing some rare photos of her 5-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko.

"Seems like this picture was taken yesterday. Can’t believe my baby is 5 already! Time flies 🙈," Panettiere captioned a throwback photo of herself hugging her curly-haired daughter.

Panettiere originally posted the image in March 2017, writing at the time, "Best feeling in the whole wide world."

The Nashville star also posted a photo of Kaya's beautiful art project.

"I took this mold of my belly when I was pregnant and my daughter Kaya begged me to let her draw on it. After I explained to her how DELICATE 😬 and special it is to mommy I finally gave in and said yes," she captioned the shot of her little girl sitting on the ground and drawing on the plaster mold. "Luckily daddy helped her with a little outline for her to color in 😉 #precious #mommysgirl #tummytime #art #proudmomma @klitschko."

Panettiere also shared a throwback photo from her father's wedding day, which seems to feature little Kaya as a flower girl. In the pic, Panettiere is wearing a pink bridesmaid dress and smiling with her family.

"I’m sharing some pictures from my private Instagram. My dad got remarried a few years ago to my amazing stepmother at the church I grew up going to which is next door to the house I grew up in ❤️ #Family #NY@jrpanettiere," she captioned the pic.

In addition to the family photos, Panettiere also showed off her large new neck tattoo, writing, "Newish ink #TheEyeOfRa 🌞 @bonesthenskin."