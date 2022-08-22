HBO Reveals New Footage of 'The Last of Us,' 'The White Lotus' in Star-Studded Mega Trailer

The show, based on the 2013 video game of the same name, will debut next year and follows a smuggler (Pascal) as he's tasked with escorting a teenage girl (Ramsey) through a post-apocalyptic world. The Last of Us also stars Gabriel Luna and Nick Offerman.

Lena Headey also scored a close-up shot in the trailer for her role in the upcoming The White House Plumbers, in which she stars opposite Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson and Kiernan Shipka.

More returning shows include Succession, Avenue 5, Our Flag Means Death, Hacks, Somebody Somewhere, Winning Time, And Just Like That, and Perry Mason, among others.

House of the Dragon premiered with the first episode on Sunday, bringing to life George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The all-new series, which takes place 200 years before GoT, details the battle of succession as House Targaryen attempts to maintain its place on the Iron Throne.

Members of the ensemble cast, including Emily Carey, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Paddy Considine and Steve Toussaint, recap the in-fighting in episode one and tease where things go from here, as season 1 gets deep into the political maneuvering that follows in interviews with ET.