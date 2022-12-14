'Heartbroken' Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'I Loved Him With All My Heart'

Ellen DeGeneres is remembering Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The dancer, and former DJ on her syndicated talk show, The Ellen DeGeneresShow, died Tuesday. He was 40. DeGeneres took to Twitter to react to the news.

"I’m heartbroken," the 64-year-old tweeted. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

Andy Lassner, former executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, mourned his friend, alongside a clip from their time on the daytime talk show.

“Rest, my friend,” he wrote.

Another Ellen show producer, Jeannie Klisiewicz, took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute.

"However kind and good you thought he was, he was even kinder than that," she wrote. "Thank you for being a beacon of light. Forever keeping his family and friends in my heart."

Boss worked on the Ellen show as the house DJ from 2014 to the series’ end in 2022. He rose to fame when he became the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.

In a statement, Fox Entertainment, 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions told ET, “We will always remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many. This tragic, painful loss of such a radiant, inimitable talent and beloved friend is immeasurable beyond words, and we grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. tWitch, we will miss you dearly.”

On Tuesday, ET confirmed that Boss died by suicide in Los Angeles. TMZ was the first to break the news. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed her husband’s death in a statement to ET.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker shared. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," the dancer added. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Holker ended her statement with one final message to her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

Boss and Holker are parents to three children -- Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.