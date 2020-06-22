Heather Locklear's Family 'Supportive' of Her Engagement to Chris Heisser

Heather Locklear's family is supportive of her engagement to Chris Heisser.

A source tells ET that this engagement is "symbolic of how far they have both come," following the actress' recent arrests, stint in rehab and years of relationship ups and downs.

"Heather is healthy, strong, in love and exactly where she wants to be in her life. She has come a very long way since her arrests and those closest to her are incredibly proud," the source says. "She wants to live a long healthy life and she knows her sobriety is key to making her relationship with Chris last forever. She is dedicated to a new way of life."

"This final stint in rehab has changed her life," adds the source, referencing Locklear's court-ordered 30 days in rehab, which she completed last October. " She is focused on her health. Her family has been a nonstop support throughout. Chris supports Heather's sobriety and he, too, is sober. They both have received counseling and it's been a tremendous help."

Locklear and Heisser were high school sweethearts in the '70s. They rekindled their romance in 2017, and have dated on and off since.

"Heather's family went through a period where they were concerned about Heather and Chris' relationship," the source notes. "When times were difficult they fought endlessly, but Chris has been Heather's rock throughout her recovery."

"Her family is supportive of their recent engagement," the source adds. "They see how in love they are. Heather and Chris want to have an intimate wedding. They are in no rush but when it does happen they want their families and those closest to them to share their special day."

ET previously confirmed that Locklear had checked herself into a treatment facility on Aug. 19, 2019, just a few days after she pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor offenses of battery and resisting officers. The judge found her guilty and she was ordered to enroll in a residential treatment program as part of her sentence stemming from two incidents in 2018.

In February 2018, she was arrested after a domestic violence call was reported at her residence; she was charged with four counts of misdemeanor battery and one of obstructing an officer. Police alleged that Locklear became combative during the arrest and battered three deputies.

Later in 2018, Locklear faced three new misdemeanor charges: battery against a police officer, battery against an EMT and obstructing a police officer stemming from an incident that occurred at her home on June 24 that year, according to the Ventura County DA’s Office.

