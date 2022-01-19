Heidi Klum Has One Leg That's More Expensive Than the Other

It's a fun fact that Heidi Klum's legs are insured for $2 million -- but the 48-year-old supermodel recently revealed that one leg is actually more expensive than the other.

"I didn't insure them, by the way. It was a client that insured them," Klum shared earlier this week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It wasn't me. One was actually more expensive than the other because when I was young, I fell into a glass and I have a big scar."

Klum shared that she couldn't show the scar because of her spray tan, but added that the blemish did make one of her legs more expensive to insure than the other.

"It's weird the things that people do," she said, laughing.

She added that her chest is another body part that needed some insurance.

"It's not, but should [be]," she joked.

Klum's 17-year-old daughter, Leni, is following in her mom's modeling footsteps, walking in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show over the summer.

ET spoke to the proud mom after her daughter's big moment.

"I knew she was confident within and she can do this, but still, you always sit there and you worry as a mom," she shared at the time.

