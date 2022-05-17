Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford to Star in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1932'

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are joining the Yellowstone family. The duo will headline 1932, the next prequel series in Taylor Sheridan's franchise following 1883, Paramount+ announced Tuesday. The series will debut in December on the streaming service.

1932 (working title) will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.

Mirren and Ford's high-profile castings comes three months after the prequel was officially revealed.

1932 is the second Yellowstone origin story to come from Sheridan's expanded universe and follows the success of 1883, which Paramount+ has plans for "more" even with the initial story wrapping up after its first season. The Yellowstone prequel stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hebert.

The drama, which Paramount+ says is its most-watched title worldwide, follows the Duttons as they embark on a journey through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.

1932 is the latest addition to Sheridan's portfolio on Paramount Network and Paramount, joining 1883, Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming series Lioness with Zoe Saldana, Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story with David Oyelowo and Land Man with Billy Bob Thornton.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS, which is now Paramount.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.