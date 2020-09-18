Here's What to Expect From Emmys Night Fashion

The 2020 Emmys are going to look a lot different this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that's not stopping the stars from getting their glam on!

While there won't be a traditional red carpet during this year's awards ceremony, which kicks off Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC, producers have asked celebrities to come as they are, but still "make an effort," in a letter sent to nominees over the summer.

"We're going to make you look fabulous -- we're exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow us to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments," host Jimmy Kimmel, along with executive producers Ian Stewart, Reggie Hudlin, Guy Carrington and David Jammy, shared in the letter obtained by Variety. "If you want to be in formal wear, we'd love that, but equally if you're in the UK and it's 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."

With that in mind, fans can expect to see a mix of looks throughout the show, everything from chic pajama-inspired sets and loungewear to semi-formal dresses and tuxedos. "The story the day after the Emmys this year is going to be all about pajamas," stylist Jill Lincoln told the Los Angeles Times. "It’s not going to be about the pink and red of last year or fishtail [dresses] or any of that."

Lincoln will be styling Marvelous Ms. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan for this year's show with fellow stylist Jordan Johnson. The actress will be wearing a "loungewear-inspired" ensemble, Lincoln teased.

"We know everyone's going to be wearing loungewear," Johnson shared. "We knew that coming out of the gates. So it's not like people are going to see [Rachel] and say, 'Whoa! Who thought of that?' But this is a different year, so we can be a little more creative and do something different than we normally would have."

"The [loungewear approach] feels right for us and for the time," Johnson added. "But other people will want to go big and pull out all the stops -- which we’d love to see because this is a little bit of escapism -- but at the same time, you don't want to be tone-deaf. That's why we wanted to make sure there was some positive messaging."

The outlet reports that once the show wraps, Brosnahan's outfit (along with the ensembles Uzo Aduba, Tracee Ellis Ross and Regina King wear on Sunday) will head to the auction block to raise funds and awareness for Michelle Obama's voter-registration organization, When We All Vote. According to the LA Times, the auction at Chic-Relief.com -- organized in conjunction with philanthropic organization RAD (Red Carpet Advocacy) -- will be open for bidding Sept. 23 through Oct. 2. One hundred percent of proceeds from the auction will going to WWAV’s nonpartisan get-out-the-vote effort.

"We won't speak politics," said Lincoln, "but obviously this is a very important year on a lot of fronts, and people need to use this time to kind of make a positive impact with their platform."

Meanwhile, celebs like Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara still plan to bring their style A-game (in some unique way) Sunday night.

"We are not going as formal as we would with a traditional red carpet," Andrew Gelwicks, who is styling O'Hara, told the LA Times. "But we are still dressing up and continuing to have fun with the fashion."

