Here's Your Early Look at 'The Morning Show' Season 2

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back behind the anchor desk.

Apple TV+ released a new trailer promoting its upcoming star-studded slate on Friday as part of the winter Television Critics Association press tour, and in a few blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments, footage from the upcoming season of The Morning Show were sprinkled throughout the two-minute teaser.

In the opening seconds, the camera focuses in on Aniston's Alex Levy as she sits across an unknown figure, looking as if she's bracing for what's coming. Another glimpse sees Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson leaning against the wall behind her with a distressed expression on her face as she lets out a deep sigh. There are also snapshots of Steve Carell's disgraced host, Mitch Kessler, in a car en route to a destination yet unknown and Bradley "cheers"-ing at a fancy dinner party.

Joining Aniston, Witherspoon and Carell in season 2 is new addition Julianna Margulies, who will play Laura Peterson, anchor at UBA News, the umbrella division under which Alex and Bradley's morning show is housed. Greta Lee, Hasan Minhaj and Ruairi O'Connor are among the new cast members in the ensemble, which includes Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powell, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry.

Watch the new Apple TV+ trailer below and see if you can spot the Morning Show teases.

The new teaser also revealed first looks at new series The Mosquito Coast with Justin Theroux, Schmigadoon! with Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, Physical with Rose Byrne, Lisey's Story with Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, Foundation, Mr. Corman and The Shrink Next Door with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Other returning shows featured include Truth Be Told, Central Park, See and Mythic Quest.

The freshman finale of The Morning Show ended on a major cliffhanger with Alex and Bradley going rogue while live on their morning show, attempting to take down UBA president Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin) and others responsible for protecting Mitch amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

While speaking to ET last summer, Crudup said he was excited to see where things pick up and how Cory handles the situation as the leader of the news division.

“Cory thrives in situations that he has to learn from and operate on his feet. And needless to say, the end of the season gave him a strong indication that things were going to change in pretty unpredictable ways,” the actor said, teasing that some of Cory’s own motivations may become clear after how he let, and encouraged, some of the things play out in the final few episodes of season 1.

