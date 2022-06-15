Hilaria Baldwin Shares Sonogram Photo of Baby No. 7 with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin is delivering a message on behalf of the "Newest Baldwinita" -- "hi."

Alec Baldwin's wife took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a sonogram photo of baby No. 7. The side of the tiny baby girl's head can be seen, as well as one of her arms, which is raised. Fans immediately flooded Hilaria's comments section saying they can't wait to see the latest addition to the Baldwin family.

One fan wrote, "Awe, can’t wait to see that sweet baby girl," while another fan commented, "Already in action." One of Hilaria's followers commented in Spanish, which translates to, "Hello precious, we can't wait until you're born. You're very fortunate to have a family like the one you have, with a mom, father and marvelous siblings."

Back in May, the Baldwins announced they were welcoming a baby girl. Alec, Hilaria and their six children all took part in a sweet video to reveal the sex of baby No. 7.

"It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around. What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define," Hilaria wrote, alongside the clip. "We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self."

She continued, "I share with you our family’s hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby. I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom. Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life. Join us in honoring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me❤️."

Alec and Hilaria are parents to Carmen, 8, Leonardo, 5, Rafael, 6, Romeo, 4, and Eduardo and Lucia, both 1. Alec is also father to 26-year-old Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.