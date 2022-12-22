Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Are Held Hostage by Their Kids in Funny Holiday Card

Happy Holidays from Hilary Duff! The actress shared a photo of her family's Christmas card to Instagram on Wednesday, featuring a hilarious tableau of herself and her husband, singer Matthew Koma, held hostage by their children.

"Happy Holidays!" Duff captioned the post. In the photo, Duff and Koma sit back to back in a living room, tied together with a string of Christmas lights and mouths taped shut, looking over their shoulders into each other's eyes. Around them, the couple's three children oversee the hostages.

Duff and Koma began dating in 2017 and married in 2019. Together, they share children Banks, 4, and Mae, 1. Duff is the mother of Luca, 10, from her previous relationship with Mike Comrie.

Earlier this week, both parents celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Instagram.

"Matthew. I love you so much. Happy 3 years! I don’t know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren’t going to sleep or sit down for the next 5-10 years but I think for the most part you’re pretty happy about it," Duff wrote. "Our life is so full and I’m over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with."

Koma’s post included a sweet message and two photos from their wedding day. The singer also used the post to give his wife the seal of approval to leave him for Harry Styles.

"We crushed 3 years @hilaryduff 🧡Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn’t been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose. But the work is the best part. The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you’ve ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek," the songwriter wrote.

"The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater," he continued. "Thank you ba for loving me. I know that isn’t always easy. Thank you for listening to every version of Springsteen doing Santa Clause Is Coming To Town this time of year and pretending you know what I mean when I scream 'Clarance'. Thank you for letting me keep 6 beverages on my nightstand. Thank you for traveling to see Dawes with me in foreign countries. Thank you for raising our very cute and very unstable three kids. Thank you for being so hot and letting me do things to the body. It’s so sick. When you leave me for Harry, I’ll totally understand and I hope our kids get his fashion sense and that he loves going to sleep at 6pm as much as you. You’re not allowed to look at pictures of Matt Healy tho."