Hilary Duff Has Surprising Reaction to Video of Kids Mistaking Her for Lindsay Lohan

"I think they are really trying to figure out what kind of content they want living on Disney+, and that doesn't totally align with like, where I see Lizzie right now, you know, and I'm very protective of her and they're very protective of her," Duff said of the cancellation in May 2021. "But the one thing for me was just the way that she could connect with what was going on in people that were watching the show. It was like, they're watching themselves, you know, and that was where they related. And so for me, it only makes sense to me to shoot a show where she's acting like a 30-year-old in a modern world. And there was a lot of creative discussions where maybe they were thinking that's not quite right, and we were trying to make it work. And, you know, there's always, like, lots of conversations, but I don't think it's going to be happening."