Hilary Duff Says Her Family Had COVID, Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease, and RSV: 'We Had It All!'

Hilary Duff returned to Instagram on Tuesday with an update on her home life. In a video, posted on her Story, the 35-year-old actress revealed that her family finished battling a series of illnesses.

"I haven’t been on in a minute, that’s because my whole family has had COVID, Hand, Foot and Mouth, colds that were worse than COVID, RSV, Parainfluenza, the good old fashion flu, we had it all," she told the camera.

"I’m sure every single family is dealing with this right now, 'tis the season," she cheerfully said.

Duff’s family includes her husband, Matthew Koma, and children, Luca, 10, Banks, 4, and Mae, 1. The Younger star didn’t divulge how all the illnesses affected her family. However, RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) has been causing complications in a large number of children in the U.S. in recent months. Hand, Foot and Mouth disease is common in children under five years old, but can infect anybody.

The How I Met Your Father actress also used the video to celebrate her return to work.

"But I’m on because I have been having a really cool moment," she continued. "I’m filming on the Warner Bros. ranch today and this place has so much history. My trailer is parked in front of the pool that was built just for Lucille Ball to exercise in, to swim in. How baller is that? What a G."

In the following video, Duff panned the camera to the pool. The actress didn’t share any more details about the project she was working on.

Duff’s IG Story update comes a few days after she took to her account to mourn the loss of her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Carter. Following the news of his death on Saturday, Duff penned a message in his honor.

"For Aaron – I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in – front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time, rest easy," she wrote in a notes message, signing off with a heart emoji.