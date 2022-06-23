Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Replaces Family Photos With Jonas Brothers Cut-Outs

Pulling pranks is the spice of life. Matthew Koma recently revealed the hilariously bizarre joke he played on his wife, Hilary Duff, with nothing more than some scissors and a lot of magazine photo spreads featuring the Jonas Brothers.

Koma, 35, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the very simple and hilariously effective prank with a short video set to the theme song from Full House.

"Added the Jonas Brothers to all our family photos to see if the wife notices," Koma captioned the video, which saw Kevin, Nick and Joe's faces cut out and plastered over the faces of himself, Duff, and their kids -- daughters Banks, 3 and Mae, 1, as well as Duff's 10-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage.

The video revealing the prank evidently answered some confusing questions for Duff, who seemed to not have noticed the prank, but wasn't exactly shocked.

"Was wondering why there were little cut-outs of them in a little pile in the kitchen," Duff commented. "Nothing surprised me anymore …"

Meanwhile, Joe -- who's face appears pasted over the face of one of their kids in a baby photo -- commented simply, "Love you papa."

