Hoda Kotb Tests Positive for COVID, Is Absent From 'Today' Show

A familiar face was missing from Thursday morning's Todayshow. Hoda Kotb was absent from the anchor desk after testing positive for COVID-19.

Craig Melvin announced the news at the start of the show, saying, "The reason Hoda is off, like many others, she tested positive for COVID, but Hoda tells us that she's doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon."

Kotb is both fully vaccinated and boosted and is currently isolating at home. Shortly after the news was announced, the 57-year-old journalist took to Twitter to update her fans, writing, "Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. Can't wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo."

Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. ❤️ cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 6, 2022

Kotb isn't the first member of the Today show staff to contract COVID during the recent Omicron variant's massive wave.

After Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed he and his daughters contracted COVID over the holidays, Today weatherman Al Roker commented on Fallon's Instagram post, sharing, "Hang in there, Jimmy. We got it, too but vaxxed and boosted and you get through."

Roker has appeared on this week's shows without public mention of his condition, so it's safe to assume his quarantine period has passed.

