Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Show Absence Explained as a 'Family Health Matter'

Hoda Kotb's absence from the Today show has been explained. The 58-year-old co-anchor of the NBC morning show hasn't appeared on the show in more than a week and on Wednesday, her absence was addressed.

Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones sat on Today's anchor desk at the top of the show, sharing that both Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were out and noting, "They will be back soon."

Later into the broadcast, Melvin shared, "Savannah is at home, after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery. And as for Hoda, a lot of you have been wondering how she is doing. We can tell you that Hoda is OK. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon.

Guthrie appeared on Tuesday's episode of Today but shortly after the broadcast began was noticeably absent. It was later revealed that she had tested positive for COVID and immediately went home to recover.

As for Kotb, her last live appearance on the show took place on Feb. 17 and she also appeared in a pre-recorded segment of the fourth hour of the show with Jenna Bush Hager on Feb. 20, President's Day.

Viewers and fans began speculating online on the reason for her absence, reading into the journalist's regular inspirational quotes, which she posted to her Instagram account.