Holly Robinson Peete Says Sharon Osbourne Is 'Not Holding' Herself 'Accountable' Amid Racism Allegations

Holly Robinson Peete is seemingly replying to Sharon Osbourne's latest statement regarding her alleged racist behavior. While Peete doesn't mention Osbourne by name, she references her most recent denial in an Instagram Story published on Wednesday.

"If your only response to a disgusting allegation of racist behavior is to tell 'little people' to 'f**k off' you're clearly not holding yourself accountable," she wrote.

Peete took to Instagram last week and alleged that Osbourne "complained I was too 'ghetto' for The Talk... then I was gone" in reference to her 2011 firing from the show. Osbourne has denied Peete's allegations. Leah Remini also accused Osbourne of calling her "ghetto," and making racial and gender slurs toward Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert in a story published by journalist Yashar Ali on Tuesday. A manager for Remini told ET, "the blog is accurate and Leah has nothing further to add." ET has also reached out Chen and Gilbert for comment.

In a statement denying the story to the Daily Mail, Osbourne repeated the racial slur she was accused of using, touching on Peete and Remini's accusations and expressed, "All these little people who want to come out with a story about [Piers Morgan] or me from the '70s or '80s or whatever, it's like f**k you all."

Additionally, Osbourne’s publicist, Howard Bragman, said in a statement to ET on Tuesday, "The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host. For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment. She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

On Monday, replying to a Twitter user, Remini expressed, "Me, Holly & Julie have cleared the air. We all had our own work to do. I’m proud to say we have moved past it. That’s the magic of owning your own crap. You grow through introspection. We did our work, owned our parts & we are better for it. Some haven’t done the work."

She also replied on Wednesday about her speaking out about Osbourne's behavior toward her and her former co-stars adding, "Thank you Yashar. I appreciate you reporting on this story when many didn’t for fear of being retaliated against. To those who spoke up, thank you. I hope more will get the courage to do so."

Osbourne, meanwhile, spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier on Tuesday about the current controversy surrounding a heated discussion about racism on The Talk. The host stated that she is in no way racist and talked about her future on the show, as well as where her friendship with her co-host, Sheryl Underwood, stands today. ET has reached out to Underwood.

The Talk is currently on an extended hiatus amid an internal CBS review following the show's March 10 episode. The episode in question contained an emotional debate over Osbourne's defense of her friend, Piers Morgan, and his controversial comments about Meghan Markle. Osbourne later apologized on Twitter "to anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said."

"I wish we could go on and have an adult conversation calmly and work it out but I don't know whether we can," Osbourne told ET. "I don't know whether it's gone past that. I would love to but I don't know whether I even want to go back. ... I don't know whether I'm wanted there."

Osbourne acknowledged that when it comes to her tense exchange with Underwood, she handled the situation badly. "I love Sheryl, I've apologized to Sheryl, she's not gotten back and I can understand," she said. "Sheryl needs her time."

