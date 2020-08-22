Home Decor Ideas for a Bedroom Makeover

If you've been itching for a bedroom makeover, now's an excellent time to do it on a budget. Between the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and items from Amazon's room hacks feature, you'll be able to transform a blah space into your own personal sanctuary.

Any good interior design guide will tell you that the bed is the focal point of any bedroom, so pay special attention to your comforter or duvet cover, headboard and throw pillow assortment. If a fresh coat of white paint on the walls and clean lines tend to speak to you, embrace that minimalist aesthetic -- but don't be afraid to make the space uniquely your own with a gallery wall, bold paint color or statement light fixture.

We rounded up stylish pieces of bedroom decor from the Nordstrom sale's home section and Amazon with a bedroom in mind, but you can easily apply the same to your guest room or living room makeover, if you have visitors who sleep in those areas. And, of course, an indoor plant looks great in any room.

ICYMI: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 30; prices go back up on Aug. 31. In addition to deals on decor, the Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and even chic pet clothing. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. (As for big Amazon sales? Prime Day 2020 is still coming -- sometime in Q4. We'll be ready starting in October.)

Whether you have a spacious master bedroom or a small bedroom or dorm, these decorating ideas will make any area even cozier. Start shopping below.