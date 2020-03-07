‘Home Town Takeover' Stars Ben and Erin Napier Show Off Their Celeb-Gifted Airstream (Exclusive)

For Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier, hosting their own hit HGTV series has been a life-changing journey. They've gotten so popular, they even have some generous celeb superfans.

Ben and Erin recently joined ET's Nischelle Turner via video chat where they dished on their road to HGTV stardom, and the super sweet gift they got from country singer Chris Stapleton.

The couple gave ET an exclusive look inside the deluxe Airstream trailer the "Tennessee Whiskey" star gifted them, and gave a tour showing off the sizable bed, spacious yet cozy living room and sleek, white kitchen counter tops.

"Honestly, I think our favorite thing about it is gonna be traveling!" Ben shared, excitedly.

The Airstream will come in handy for the pair, as their HGTV series, Home Town, just got picked up for a fifth season, and their six-part special, Home Town Takeover, kicks off in 2021.

The special will follow the Napiers as they makeover the entire small town of Wetumpka, Alabama. If that sounds like a lot of work, that's because it's definitely going to be.

"It's going to take a lot of help and a huge team," Erin admitted with a laugh.

Over 5,000 people submitted videos as part of an open call contest, but the residents of Wetumpka won over the hearts of the Napiers with their resilience and grit in the face of a devastating tornado that struck the town in January 2019.

"It was a really strong community that was already trying to come back and then that tornado hit and they continue to try," Ben shared.

"It didn't stop them," Erin added. "And that's really inspiring."

Home Town airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.