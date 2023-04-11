'House of the Dragon' Begins Filming Season 2: See the On-Set Photo

Time to return to King's Landing.

House of the Dragon has officially kicked off production on the anticipated season 2 at Leavesden Studios in the U.K., HBO announced Tuesday.

The Game of Thrones prequel will return nearly all of its original cast members, the premium cable network confirmed, while also introducing new faces into the expansive world.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans are all back as series regulars for season 2, while additional returning cast members include Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

"House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera," co-creator/showrunner Ryan Condal said in a statement. "All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."

The first photo from the set of House of the Dragon is spoiler-free, thankfully, but offers a glimpse into what awaits in season 2. See it below.

Season 2 of #HouseoftheDragon is now in production. pic.twitter.com/lGSQSq6oK9 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 11, 2023

Based on George R.R. Martin's novel, Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before Game of Thrones and focuses on the House Targaryen.

Following an epic conclusion to the first season, the upcoming chapter is inching closer and closer to war following the death of King Viserys (played by Paddy Considine).

"We will get to the spectacle," Condal told The Times. (His co-showrunner, Miguel Sapochnik, is not returning for season 2.) "But you have to understand these people’s complexities before they’re thrown into war." And now that viewers have gotten to know the major characters as well as what's at stake, "[season] 2 will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game of Thrones, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in."

House of the Dragon is slated to return in 2024.