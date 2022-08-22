'House of the Dragon' Crashes Streaming Platform on Premiere Night, HBO Reacts

House of the Dragon, HBO's highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, finally hit the small screen on Sunday night -- but some fans were sorely disappointed. While response to the series has been largely positive overall, an HBO Max streaming crash on premiere night left many unable to watch.

"House of the Dragon was successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers last night," HBO said in a statement addressing the Sunday night crash. "A small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices had issues and we worked directly with impacted users to get them into the platform."

Impacted viewers were, however, able to screen a jam-packed promo for the cable network touting its impressive upcoming slate of programming, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus and more.

imagine literally paying for hbo max just for it to crash as soon has hotd comes out my dad is on the verge of a breakdown — night 🐰 (@nightica_) August 22, 2022

HBO Max trying not to crash pic.twitter.com/9ZdxOhCX18 — 🛥 (@VandaYacht) August 22, 2022

People trying to watch #HouseoftheDragon only for HBO MAX to crash pic.twitter.com/GT7DjOZ89O — Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) August 22, 2022

Among those who were able to screen House of the Dragon in real time, one New York City apartment building was captured on camera as several units could be seen enjoying the show at the same time. See the moment below.

House of the Dragon brings to life George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The all-new series, which takes place 200 years before GoT, details the battle of succession as House Targaryen attempts to maintain its place on the Iron Throne.

Members of the ensemble cast, including Emily Carey, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Paddy Considine and Steve Toussaint, recap the in-fighting in episode one and tease where things go from here, as season 1 gets deep into the political maneuvering that follows in interviews with ET.