How Allbirds Is Doing Black Friday 2020 Differently -- Shop Limited-Edition Sneakers

Allbirds is doing Black Friday 2020 differently. Instead of offering markdowns, the eco-conscious fashion brand, known for its comfortable, minimalist sneakers made from natural and sustainable materials, is increasing their prices by $1 and Allbirds is matching each dollar and donating it to environmental activist Greta Thunberg's global climate strike movement, Fridays For Future.

The company is redefining holiday shopping season with their unique Black Friday event. In addition to the dollar matching program, Allbirds launched the limited-edition Wool Runners and Wool Pipers, featuring their carbon footprint number on display on the outer sole of the shoe (which starts at 7.1 kg CO2e), speckled pattern and iridescent tabs.

Allbirds sneakers are an amazing gift for friends and family. In addition to footwear, the brand offers apparel and accessories -- be sure to check out their planet-friendly gift ideas.

Shop the limited-edition, Black Friday exclusive Allbirds sneakers below in support of Mother Nature.

