How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is Celebrating Her Sweet 16 (Exclusive Pics)

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is celebrating her Sweet 16! Dannielynn Birkhead is marking her milestone birthday on Wednesday and, together with dad Larry Birkhead, sharing exclusive details with Entertainment Tonight.

Dannielynn is all smiles in a new photo snapped on her special day, wearing a tie-dye yellow oversized Kill Bill T-shirt over black fishnet long sleeves, with black pants and platform boots. In another goofy shot, she jokingly grabs her dad's face and flashes a serious model stare -- looking stunningly similar to her late mother.

For the happy occasion, Larry tells ET that Dannielynn was gifted with a Shiba Inu puppy named Akira and tickets to a Kiss concert.

courtesy of Larry Birkhead

Earlier on Wednesday, the proud dad dedicated a special message to his daughter on her 16th birthday.

“Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you. Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” the proud dad wrote next a a series of photos of Dannielynn through the years, including a picture of her as a baby being kissed by Anna Nicole.

In his message, Larry also called out his daughter’s larger-than-life personality, which she gets from her mother.

“So proud to be your Dad! When I told Dannielynn what a great baby she was when she born, she shot back in true Dannielynn style … 'How do you know you weren’t even there?' 😂 Ouch. I told her 'maybe not, but I have been there every day since I brought you home.' It’s been a wild ride and Dannielynn has brought joy and laughter to my life,” he wrote, assuring her that "Mom is looking down!"

Dannielynn was just five months old when Anna Nicole died from an accidental drug overdose. She was 39.

In the past, Larry has opened up to ET about how he keeps Anna Nicole’s memory alive for their child.

"I look at her and she's my everything," he said of Dannielynn. "When I see how big she's become, I'm just so proud of her… She reminds me so much of her mom and as she gets older, and her features are changing, it's just like having a little miniature Anna Nicole running around in so many ways."