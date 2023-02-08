How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Feel About Viral GRAMMYs Memes: Source

Keeping his head held high! It seems that Ben Affleck isn't letting some viral memes get under his skin.

A source reveals that Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, are aware of the memes about his seemingly less-than-enthusiastic time at this year's GRAMMY Awards, and they aren't paying much attention.

"Jen and Ben are both aware of the memes of Ben circulating," the source says. "She had shown him a few photos that night and he just brushed it off. He is not fazed by what the internet has to say about him."

The source adds, "They are not paying too much attention to them. Jen actually thinks some of the memes are funny."

During Sunday's ceremony, the couple sparked social media intrigue when they were seen having a conversation while host Trevor Noah did a bit in front of them.

It all started when Affleck whispered something in his wife's ear, and she responded by turning to face him and lightly tapping his chest as she responded to his statement.

The moment isn't the only reason Affleck went viral during Sunday's show. The 50-year-old actor also made headlines for his sour facial expressions during the event.

"Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," another source told ET after the fact. "He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self."

"Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from," the source added. "Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together."