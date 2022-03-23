How Hailey Bieber's Blood Clot Scare 'Elevated' Her Relationship With Justin

Justin and Hailey Bieber are finding the good in her recent health scare. The spouses' bond has grown stronger than ever, a source tells ET, after Hailey was hospitalized earlier this month with "stroke-like symptoms" that turned out to be a blood clot in her brain.

A source tells ET, "Hailey went through a traumatic experience with her blood clot, but she is thankfully doing much better and is healthy. This actually elevated her relationship with Justin and solidified that he will always be by her side through thick and thin and make sure she is taken care of and supported in any capacity."

The pair, who first tied the knot in September 2018, have grown even closer amid Hailey's recent health struggle.

"Hailey knows now more than ever that she can always rely on him and lean on him when she needs support," the source says. "Justin was shaken up by the experience too. Hailey is his world and he could never imagine life without her. This brought them closer together than ever before and it was a reminder for the both of them to really appreciate each other and their special relationship."

The experience has also led them to spend more time together, with the source sharing, "They never want to let each other go and feel so grateful to call each other husband and wife and to feel like they have a true partner."

Justin addressed his wife's blood clot during a stop in Denver, Colorado, on his Justice World Tour last week.

"It's been scary, you know? Like, it's been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that's a good thing," he told the crowd of Hailey.

Hailey previously shared that her body "passed" the blood clot on its own and she "recovered completely within a few hours."