How Halle Berry Is More Fit and Stunning Than Ever: Her Diet, Fitness, Beauty Tips and Tricks!

There's a lot of things in life right now that just aren't fair -- the global pandemic, the fact that ice cream isn't a diet food, and that we have to wait until November for the new season of The Crown. But perhaps least fair of all is the fact that, at the age of 54, Halle Berry is the peak of physical fitness, health and beauty.

Seriously, how does she look like this?!

The stunning actress and mother of two doesn't just wow on the big screen, she also continues to dazzle on her Instagram page, showing off her impressive physique for her 6.5 million followers in sexy pics and impressive workout photos.

So how does she do it? Berry works on staying in shape every single day through her diet and exercise and has beauty and mental wellness tips to boot.

Here's the secret to her success:

Diet

When Berry was diagnosed with diabetes at 22, she decided to cut three core things from her diet to help better manage the condition -- sugar, white carbs and conventional wine.

"When I was 19 or 20 years old, right before I was diagnosed with diabetes, I was a complete sugar addict," she told Women's Health Magazine. "I started the day with some sort of sugary cereal like Lucky Charms or Cocoa Puffs and I always, always had a candy bar or some sort of hard candy (Jolly Ranchers and Hot Tamales were my go-to's) on me. I was sugared-up all the time."

After her diagnosis, she quit sugar "cold turkey" and after several weeks of headaches and mood swings, she felt better and eventually no longer craved it.

"The only time I eat sweets these days is on my kids' birthdays -- and that's for them, not me!" she said. "I'll snack on low-sugar fruits like blackberries and raspberries, but that's about it."

As for white carbs, she's ditched all rice (including brown), pasta and bread. And instead of traditional wine, she drinks Dry Farm Wines, which are natural, organic and biodynamic without any added sugars or chemicals.

Berry has sworn by the keto or ketogenic diet for the past few years. Keto is all about minimizing carbs and upping healthy fats. Those on the diet aim to get 60 to 75 percent of their calories from fat, 15 to 30 percent from proteins, and five to 10 percent from carbs.

Berry broke down her typical meal for Women's Health, saying she likes bulletproof coffee -- coffee with butter, MCT oil, and collagen -- at breakfast. She'll have an electrolyte drink or a keno-friendly bar as a post-workout snack in the morning. At lunch, she likes "a simple soup loaded with different vegetables and a protein and topped with cheese." And if that's too light, she goes for a vegetable-packed salad topped with a protein like shrimp, chicken, beef, lamb or fish. She keeps her dinners light, saying, "I often go for some grilled vegetables with a plant-based protein like chickpeas."

Fitness

Berry is all about staying in shape. She previously told ET that John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum director Chad Stahelski got her into "the best shape of my life" back in 2019 as she trained to play Sofia.

She's definitely continued that and inspired her Instagram followers to join in with her #FitnessFriday posts. In these, she shares photos from her workouts, on the beach, on top of giant tires, in the boxing ring and embracing the outdoors. Berry loves the resistance bands, jump ropes, "booty bands," and trainers or sweat bands to help give her the most epic six-pack abs.

And don't think she spends all of her time in the gym. When quarantine started in March, Berry went from her regular trainer workouts to at-home, shortened versions.

"I even use my son as workout equipment when we're goofing around," Berry told Women's Health. "I'll sit in a chair and he'll lay across my feet, and I'll do a few sets of leg extensions."

She only works out in 10-minute intervals with the goal of getting in about 30 minutes a day. Some days she'll wear weights around the house all day to stay toned. And she loves getting in about 800 skips on her jump rope.

Skincare

It's no secret that Berry literally doesn't age. The Oscar winner is looking better than ever at 54 and attributes some of this success to her four-step facial and skincare routine. She's shared her tips on IGTV in the past. These steps include cleansing, exfoliating, using a hydrating mask and moisturizing. For some of her favorite products, click here.

Mindset

Just as important as the physical for Berry is the mental. The actress meditates daily and works hard to let go of stress and negative energy.

"When I've allowed this energy to house itself in my body, I've felt it affect everything from my mood to my blood sugar to my digestion," she told Women's Health.

To combat the negativity, she practices yoga, with a special focus on breathing, at least three times a week.