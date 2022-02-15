'How I Met Your Father' Renewed for Season 2

How I Met Your Father is continuing its story.

Hulu has renewed the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, led by Hilary Duff, for a 20-episode second season, the streaming service announced Tuesday. The series, a pseudo-continuation of the mothership series, launched Jan. 18 and has dropped six episodes thus far.

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Kim Cattrall plays older Sophie and provides the series' voiceover narration.

Ahead of its debut, Duff spoke to reporters about why she wanted to play the heroine of How I Met Your Father.

"I'm extremely lucky to have gotten the opportunity to play Sophie," Duff, who was seven to eight months pregnant when she initially read the script, told reporters in January during the virtual Television Critics Association winter press tour. "I am so attracted to parts that are extremely relatable and this one happens to touch on just trying to find love in this world that we live in with all the options that there are, and how hard it is to meet someone face to face, and the fact that she has this lovely friend circle that comes together in a strange way. It was all really attractive to me."

"Even though I'm in a totally different place in my life, I just felt like I was drawn to Sophie and that we had a lot in common," she added, referring to being a married mom of three. "She doesn't give up. She's kind of struggling, odds are kind of against her... but she's leaning on this little pack of weirdos that she finds one night and they all run off into the sunset together and have all these experiences that young people have trying to find their footing... The script was everything you want it to be in a pilot."

Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran round out the ensemble cast.

How I Met Your Father premieres new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.

